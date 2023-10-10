Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs to meet Usuthu in Carling Knockout Cup opening round

10 October 2023 - 14:03 By Marc Strydom
The Carling Knockout Cup will involve the 16 premiership teams.
Image: Premier Soccer League

Kaizer Chiefs were drawn to host AmaZulu in the new Carling Knockout Cup opening round at a ceremony in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

The match is a repeat of the 1992 final of the competition, then called the Coca-Cola Cup, which AmaZulu famously won 3-1 at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi, once the country's proud cup kings, are attempting to reverse a disastrous eight seasons without silverware in 2023-24.  

Orlando Pirates — who have won the last three domestic cup finals, including lifting the MTN8 with their penalties win against Mamelodi Sundowns in the final in Durban on Saturday — host Cape Town Spurs in the first round.

The Buccaneers will be confident of progressing past the Cape side, who are rooted to the bottom of  the DStv Premiership in their promoted season, with eight defeats from eight matches.

Sundowns travel to meet TS Galaxy in the Carling opening round.

Final dates and venues for the first-round matches will be announced by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) later.

The Carling Knockout replaces the old Telkom Knockout competition. It involves all 16 premiership teams.

Telkom ended their sponsorship after the 2019-20 campaign and the competition was scrapped for the past three seasons. 

Sundowns were the last winners of the Knockout, beating Maritzburg United 2-1 in the final at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 14 2019.

Carling Knockout Cup first-round draw

Sekhukhune United vs Royal AM

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town Spurs

SuperSport United vs Polokwane City

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Chippa United vs Stellenbosch FC

Richards Bay FC vs Moroka Swallows

Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu

Lamontville Golden Arrows v Cape Town City

