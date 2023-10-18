POLL | What do Bafana’s schizophrenic displays against Eswatini and Ivory Coast tell us?

Bafana Bafana’s 1-1 draw against Ivory Coast in Abidjan on Tuesday in an international friendly seems to have ignited some hope for South African football fans ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
The game has been a talking point, topping chart trends on social media with Bafana coach Hugo Broos receiving praise. Despite many writing off the embattled national team's chances in the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast in January and February, the draw away against an Elephants team boasting a number of European-based stars took Bafana to 11 matches unbeaten.
The promising performance followed a markedly poor one. On Friday Bafana drew 0-0 in another international friendly played at an empty FNB Stadium against Eswatini. Broos was disappointed but the players might have redeemed themselves to some extent in their encounter against Ivory Coast that saw them put up a fight.
Midfielder Themba Zwane, who scored a goal for Bafana in the eighth minute, speaking to the media after the game said he wanted to score more goals.
“I was happy, because it has been long since I scored a goal. I was looking forward to score another goal. The plan went according to the way we wanted, we contained them,” Zwane said.
Broos has been lauded for slowly improving the team and was left impressed by their play.
“I think SA played a very good game against a very good team. There was a good mentality on the pitch and they played good football. It was not only defending. The way we sometimes attacked, we put Ivory Coast in trouble,” he said afterwards.
“Morale was fired up from the beginning as they made their way to the pitch singing igwijo [song] “Phambili nge war (meaning forward with the war).”
Midfielder Themba Zwane left hungry for more and says he wants to score more goals.
Image: Bafana Bafana/ Twitter
Sundowns’ Khuliso Mudau also left fans impressed with his defence.
Bafana’s somewhat schizophrenic performances in the past six days have divided opinion and left some confused on where the national team stands three months before Afcon kicks off.
Here are reactions from social media:
