Much improved Bafana hold Elephants in Ivory Coast

A Springboks-inspired Bafana Bafana held Ivory Coast to a 1-1 draw international friendly at an played at a packed Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, in Abidjan on Tuesday night.

Themba Zwane's goal in the eighth minute looked like it might to give Bafana a famous and unlikely victory. The Elephants found a equaliser through Sebastian Haller's free header in the 65th minute as the hosts came back stronger in the second half.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos said before the match Bafana could learn from the resilience shown by the Springboks' stirring in their 28-29 World Cup quarterfinal victory over hosts France at the weekend.

That was after Bafana produced one their more horrendous displays in a 0-0 draw against lowly-ranked Eswatini at the FNB Stadium on Friday, in the first of the two October friendlies aimed at preparation for two 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers next month and Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early next year.

The Bafana coach made six changes and those changes seem to aid a far stronger a performance from the South Africans.