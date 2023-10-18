Soccer

‘As angry as I was on Friday is how happy I am tonight’: Broos after Bafana match Elephants

18 October 2023 - 11:16
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Themba Zwane celebrates his goal for Bafana Bafana with teammate Lebo Mothiba in the international friendly against Ivory Coast at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Tuesday night.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

It always seemed likely Bafana Bafana could put in a better performance in this month’s second friendly match in Abidjan.

The brittle South Africans bounced back from a woeful display in their 0-0 home draw against minnows Eswatini on Friday with Tuesday night’s far more promising 1-1 draw at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny against an Ivory Coast team boasting their share of European-based stars.

The choice of the cavernous FNB Stadium for the first game against minnows Eswatini, given crowds had been appalling there for last month’s 0-0 draw against Namibia and 1-0 win against Democratic Republic of Congo, seemed likely to see a few hundred people attend.

That, along with the “lower” standing of the opposition in the players’ minds, seemed likely to produce a flat performance.

Against the star-studded hosts of the next Africa Cup of Nations, in a packed stadium in Abidjan, Bafana raised their performance by many notches. Even a hostile away crowd is better motivation to players than an empty home stadium.

The South African Football Association’s choice of FNB for the first game, and lining up of 144th-ranked Eswatini, were not optimal from a planning perspective for a national team that has important assignments coming in next month's start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the Nations Cup in January and February.

“As angry as I was on Friday is how happy I am tonight,” Bafana coach Broos said after the game on Tuesday night.

“I think South Africa played a very good game against a very good team. There was a good mentality on the pitch and they played good football. It was not only defending. The way we sometimes attacked, we put Ivory Coast in trouble.

“It’s a pity  in the second half we missed the bigger chance of the game otherwise it would have been 2-0 and we would have won.

“But I said to the players before, ‘Look, try to have a result but try first to have a good performance’, and we had a good performance tonight.”

The schizophrenic nature of their performances in the past six days might leave Bafana supporters still confused about the team’s prospects for the World Cup qualifiers and Nations Cup these two month’s four matches were preparation for.

Broos conceded Bafana’s focus needs to improve against smaller opposition.

“That’s maybe a step that this team has to take — that if you’re playing against a weaker team you need the same focus, concentration and mentality as when you play against Ivory Coast,” he said.

READ MORE:

