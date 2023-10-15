Soccer

I have not been so disappointed since coming to SA: Broos on Bafana vs Eswatini

15 October 2023 - 13:09
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Bafana Bafana players during the international friendly match against Eswatini at FNB Stadium on Friday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

While Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos did not hide his disappointment about his players’ shocking performance in their 0-0 friendly draw against Eswatini on Friday night, he says all is not lost for the side ahead of their huge coming assignments. 

Bafana’s performance against the minnows at an almost empty FNB Stadium left many question marks ahead of the start of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers next month and the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Ivory Coast in January and February. 

Broos, who is in Ivory Coast ahead of Bafana’s second friendly against the Afcon hosts, was livid at Bafana's flat performance but said it was perhaps a crucial wake-up call for his charges. 

He felt that maybe his troops had underestimated Eswatini who have shown what they are capable of with some good performances this year, including draws against Cape Verde and Burkina Faso and a win against Namibia.

“As much as I’m frustrated and disappointed as I am, this is not a moment to think everything is bad and they will stay bad,” Broos said. 

“OK, there was very little good but maybe it’s just the wake-up call we needed; and if we needed that, I think we had it. 

“It's impossible that a team that played against Liberia [a home draw and away win in the Nations Cup qualifiers]; against Morocco [Bafana's shock Afcon win in June], even not with a good performance but won; that played against Democratic Republic of Congo [last month's 1-0 friendly win] that they are showing a performance like this today. 

“Maybe it was a bad day. I hope [it was] and my confidence in the team stays and I’m sure we will come back. 

“I have not been so disappointed since I’ve been here in South Africa — [Friday] was really bad.” 

Broos will want to see a hugely improved performance, and far more commitment and fighting spirit, from his players when they meet Ivory Coast at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan (9pm SA time). 

The Elephants drew 1-1 against Morocco draw at the same venue on Saturday. 

“I want to see a team with passion, a team with a winning spirit again. 

“We have shown that before and had we shown that again [against Eswatini] we would have won the match without a problem. 

“But there’s nothing that will come easy, even in a game against Eswatini. Every game you have to give 100%.”

  I have not been so disappointed since coming to SA: Broos on Bafana vs Eswatini
