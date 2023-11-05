Soccer

Newcastle's Bruno and Willock racially abused on social media after Arsenal game

05 November 2023 - 13:05 By Rohith Nair
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes gets to grips with the shirt of Arsenal player Kai Havertz during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on November 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes gets to grips with the shirt of Arsenal player Kai Havertz during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on November 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Image: STU FORSTER

Newcastle United have condemned racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock on social media after Saturday's 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

“Our message is clear. There is no room for racism in football or society,” the club said.

“We are providing support to Bruno and Joe and will work with relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible so that they can be held to account.”

Bruno escaped a booking for a late elbow on Arsenal midfielder Jorginho in a tense and fractious contest at St James' Park.

Willock was involved in the controversial goal when the Englishman kept the ball in play near the corner flag, with VAR unable to determine whether the ball had gone out completely or not.

Anthony Gordon scored the winner after VAR also checked for a foul and offside to hand Arsenal their first league defeat of the season.

Reuters

