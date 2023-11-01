Sundowns reach first continental final since 2016 beating Ahly in AFL semis

Mamelodi Sundowns have reached the final of the inaugural African Football League (AFL), heroically taming Egyptian giants Al Ahly with a 0-0 second leg result in a front of a hostile crowd in Cairo on Wednesday night.

After the Springboks won the 2023 Rugby World Cup by beating the All Blacks in Saturday night's final in Paris, and with the Proteas seemingly in rampant form in the Cricket World Cup in India, Sundowns are again flying the flag for South African football.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe, whose brainchild, along with Fifa president Gianni Infantino, the super-lucrative AFL is, will watch the club he owns compete in the two-legged final to be played on Sunday and November 11.

Downs — who won the first leg 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld, meaning that was the aggregate score — will meet Moroccan nemesis Wydad Athletic, who narrowly knocked them out of last season's Caf Champions League semifinals, in that final.

Wydad beat Esperance de Tunis on penalties in the earlier semifinal (1-1 aggregate).