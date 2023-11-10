Soccer

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announces squad for World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda

10 November 2023 - 12:42
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named the 23-man squad for 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda later this month. 

Bafana will take on Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 16, where they will be looking for a good start before travelling to Rwanda for their second match on November 19.

As expected, Lyle Foster of English Premier League side Burnley has been omitted as he taken time to deal with mental health issues, but the good news is the return of Percy Tau.

Broos has included players such as Bradley Cross of Golden Arrows, Oswin Appollis of Polokwane City, Thapelo Maseko of Mamelodi Sundowns and Jayden Adams of Stellenbosch, while the notable exclusion is Njabulo Blom.

Squad 

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss 

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Bradley Cross, Grant Kekana, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Siyanda Xulu, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau 

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Jayden Adams, Sphephelo Sithole 

Forwards: Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Lebo Mothiba, Percy Tau, Oswin Appollis, Mihlali Mayambela, Thapelo Maseko, Bongokuhle Hlongwane

