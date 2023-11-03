Sport

LISTEN | 'Bafana Bafana please make us proud like other children' — Springbok supporters

03 November 2023 - 14:28
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Lyle Foster of South Africa and Mcolisi Mananaphilani Mkhontfo of Eswatini during the international friendly at FNB Stadium on October 13 2023 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Springboks supporters who attended the team's victory parade in Johannesburg are pleading with Bafana Bafana to also make them proud.

Bafana Bafana have yet to win an international tournament since their triumph in the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996.

South Africa reached the final two years later and finished third in 2000, and in 2019 they made it into the quarterfinals.

Eyes will also be on Bafana Bafana when they play in the Africa Cup of Nations next year.

Supporters filled the FNB BankCity precinct in Johannesburg on Thursday. 

The Springboks are on a trophy parade tour after winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, beating the All Blacks 12-11 in a historical final. The Proteas are also on a quest to win their first Cricket World Cup underway in India.

TimesLIVE

