‘Makgopa doing excellent job’: Riveiro gushes after striker nets Pirates’ derby winner
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Evidence Makgopa boosted his chances of being drafted into the Bafana Bafana squad to play in the Africa Cup of Nations in January with his goal that gave Orlando Pirates a 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in a sold-out Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The gangling 23-year-old striker has struggled for game time since joining Pirates from Baroka FC at the beginning of last season but of late Jose Riveiro has been preferring him over Zakhele Lepasa whose form has dipped over the past two months.
Makgopa's winner on Saturday was his second goal in the league this season. Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who relied so much on the striker when he arrived to coach the national team in June 2021, has hinted he might bring Makgopa back into his squad if he keeps his place in Pirates' starting XI.
Makgopa has scored three goals in nine matches he's played for Bafana.
“I'm very happy the coach [Riviero] gives him confidence that he plays because [after transferring] from Baroka to Pirates [in June 2022] he didn't play so much. For him the most important thing now is to stay in the team and play the games in the next weeks.
“Then we'll see for Afcon if he's a candidate to be with us in Ivory Coast or not,” Broos said of Makgopa on Friday when he announced his squad to face Benin and Rwanda in Bafana's 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on November 18 and 21.
Makgopa has featured in seven of Pirates' 10 Premiership matches this season. On Saturday his goal gave Bucs their first win over Chiefs in six league encounters. Pirates had lost their last five league matches against Amakhosi.
Riveiro said Makgopa is showing maturity in his game. He said sometimes young strikers have to be shielded from the pressure that comes with being asked to score goals regularly at a big club.
