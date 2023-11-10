It is, however, Sunday's game that Broos will be more worried about as he's selected goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, defenders Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, midfielder Teboho Mokoena and forwards Themba Zwane and Thapelo Maseko from Sundowns.
All these players are likely to feature in the final.
“You want to always have your best team,” Broos said of the players he selected for the opening matches of the World Cup campaign.
“So this is my best team and if you have to change your best team that's not an ideal situation for the coach. Those guys [Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs players], I hope there's no injuries after this weekend after the derby and certainly after Sundowns against Wydad.”
Broos was forced to omit Burnley striker Lyle Foster from selection in the two matches because of the mental illness his club has said is affecting his health.
Broos holding his breath on Bafana players featuring in AFL final and Soweto derby this weekend
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is hoping his players avoid injury in crucial matches at the weekend as he fears last-minute injuries will disrupt his plans for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers Bafana will play against Benin and Rwanda on November 18 and 21.
Broos named his 23-man squad for the games on Friday, including eight Mamelodi Sundowns players, two from Orlando Pirates and one from Kaizer Chiefs, the teams playing crunch matches this weekend.
Chiefs will host Pirates in the Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium on Saturday while Sundowns will try to win the inaugural money-spinning African Football League when they take on Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic in the second leg of the final at Loftus Stadium on Sunday.
Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi and striker Zakhele Lepasa were named with Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa in Broos' squad on Friday.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announces squad for World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda
Riveiro looks to the future as he chases first league victory over Soweto arch-rivals Chiefs
Foster, who has scored three goals for Burnley in the Premier League this season, has missed the past two games for his club and coach Vincent Kompany spoke to Broos, his fellow Belgian, about his situation.
Bafana will host Benin at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on November 18 before flying to Rwanda for the second qualifier on November 21.
Bradley Cross of Lamontville Golden Arrows, midfielder Jayden Adams from Stellenbosch FC and striker Oswin Appollis of Polokwane City are the new faces in Broos' squad. Broos said he selected the young players because he's looking beyond the Africa Cup of Nations which will be played in Ivory Coast in January next year where Bafana will face Tunisia, Mali and Namibia in the group stages.
Nigeria, Lesotho and Zimbabwe are the other teams Bafana will face in the World Cup qualifiers. Bafana last made it to the global showpiece in 2002, but had an opportunity to feature for the third time when South Africa hosted the event in 2010.
