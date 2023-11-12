Soccer

Sundowns coach Mokwena picks Shalulile and Ribeiro for AFL final against Wydad

12 November 2023 - 14:31 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT LOFTUS
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile.
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has included talismanic attackers Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro for the African Football League (AFL) final second leg against Wydad at Loftus.

Shalulile has not played since the MTN8 final loss to Orlando Pirates in October and Ribeiro has not kicked an official ball since the Champions League qualifier against Burundian minnows Bumamuru in September. 

The other surprise in the starting line-up is in defence where he has chosen Mosa Lebusa for Rivaldo Coetzee. 

It is a big risk by Mokwena but he has decided to go with experience in this match where the inaugural champion is guaranteed to take home more that R70m. 

Sundowns take on Wydad in the AFL final second leg at Loftus where they are looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Casablanca last weekend. 

Elsewhere, Mokwena resorted to the tried and tested with Ronwen Williams, Abdelmounaim Boutouil, Tehobo Mokoena, Mothobi Mvala, Marcelo Allende, Themba Zwane and Khuliso Mudau. 

Sundowns: Ronwen Williams, Mothobi Mvala, Mosa Lebusa, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena, Abdelmounaim Boutouil, Aubrey Modiba, Marcello Allende, Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane, Lucas Ribeiro

