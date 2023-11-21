Young Brazil will stay true to identity against Messi’s Argentina: coach Diniz

The fierce rivalry between Brazil and Argentina will hit fever pitch when Lionel Messi's world champions face the struggling hosts in a mouth-watering South American World Cup qualifying clash in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will rely on their fans in a sold-out Maracana stadium to give them an extra boost to recover after losing back-to-back games in the qualifying competition for the first time in their history.

As they struggle with injuries to key players like Neymar and Vinicius Jr, caretaker coach Fernando Diniz must resort to a young team against Argentina but one that he guarantees will stay true to Brazil's identity even against a great like Messi.

Diniz will look to players like 17-year-old Palmeiras forward Endrick, who made is debut in their 2-1 defeat to Colombia in Barranquilla on Thursday, to take the fight to Argentina.

“Sure, you can't not worry about a player of that magnitude. But we have to play our game as we try to contain all the creative capacity he has,” Diniz said on Monday.