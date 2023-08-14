Soccer

PSG agree deal to sell Brazilian Neymar to Saudi club Al Hilal — report

14 August 2023 - 13:15 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during their preseason friendly against FC Internazionale in Tokyo, Japan on August 1 2023.
Image: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Paris St-Germain have agreed a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for the sale of Brazilian forward Neymar with the deal subject to the player completing his medical, the BBC reported on Monday.

The BBC reported the transfer fee to be about €90m (R1.87bn) plus add-ons.

Neymar, who joined PSG in 2017 from Spanish club Barcelona for a world record transfer fee of €222m, missed PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on Saturday due to a viral infection.

The Brazilian was contracted to stay in the French capital until 2025 and has 118 goals in 173 appearances, capturing numerous trophies including five Ligue 1 titles.

Al Hilal tried to sign Neymar's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. They were also reportedly interested in Argentinian Lionel Messi who opted to join Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

The most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, Al Hilal have won 66 trophies and hold the record for league and Asian Champions League titles, with 18 and four.

Strengthening the squad is a priority for the Riyadh-based club, as the Saudi Public Investment Fund announced in June an investment and privatisation project for sports clubs involving league champions Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Reuters

