Samir Nurković aims to return to old form at TS Galaxy
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
TS Galaxy star striker Samir Nurković has opened up about challenges he endured after his contractual dispute with Royal AM that saw him spend a lengthy period on the sidelines.
Nurkovic was speaking before his team's Carling Knockout Cup semifinal against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday (3pm).
After parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs in June last year, Nurkovic spent at least a year without playing football despite having signed for Pietermaritzburg-based Royal AM, which is owned by socialite and businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.
Royal terminated his contract after three months, saying he had not arrived for work, while other media reports suggested they found out he had a long-term injury.
Royal were ordered to pay Nurkovic R12m, which they didn’t and were handed a transfer ban by Fifa.
The Serbian forward, who arrived in South Africa in 2019 to join Chiefs, secured a move to Galaxy in September and has already scored one goal which won him a goal of the month accolade in the DStv Premiership.
The player is determined to regain the form that won him many hearts and applause while with Amakhosi.
“I’m happy to be back on the field after a long time. I’m enjoying every moment and working hard to be back on the level I was on before,” Nurkovic said.
“It’s always a good feeling to challenge for silverware. We are still in the race and all we need to do is to stay focused and do what the coach is asking and everything else is in God's hands.”
To get through that period of not being able to play and long court battles, Nurkovic said he needed to be strong mentally.
“It was overwhelming,” he said.
“You need that mental toughness to be on the high level. You need to be resilient, keep working on yourself and don’t become lazy. That’s what I was doing.
“I did everything possible to stay fit so that when the opportunity comes I’m ready to perform. It wasn’t easy, but it’s over now and I’m happy to be back.”
However, he didn’t want to share much about the case with Royal.
“It’s beyond my control. Everything is in my lawyer’s hands. My agent and my lawyer are handling that.
“I can’t comment. What I can do is focus on working hard to be back to my old form.”
If Galaxy overcome the tricky AmaZulu, they will face Richards Bay FC or Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Cup final.
Richards Bay and Stellies meet at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3pm).
