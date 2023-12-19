Soccer

‘Eventually we will score’: Rulani backs Sundowns to get goals in Cairo

19 December 2023 - 12:31
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is backing the quality attackers in his team to break their scoring duck of their last two Caf Champions League group stage matches when they meet Pyramids FC in Cairo on Tuesday needing a win to get back on track in Group A.

After a 1-0 defeat away against TP Mazembe and 0-0 draw at home against Pyramids two weekends ago, Sundowns, who have three points from their opening 3-0 home win against Mauritania’s FC Nouadhibou, seem likely to need a win in Egypt to preserve their chances of progression. They meet Pyramids at Cairo's 30 June Air Defence Stadium (6pm).

Downs lead Group A on goal difference but share their four-point total with all three of the other sides.

“It’s a very even group, very difficult group and you can see that every match matters,” Mokwena said in his prematch press conference in Cairo on Monday evening.

“It also means that, even though the first way to decide the log standings at the end is head-to-head [if teams are level], goal difference and the number of goals scored will also be important in terms of who comes out of the group.

“So it's important for us to continue to create chances, because we have been creating a lot; and of course with the type of players we have eventually we will score.

“We scored three in our league in the midweek game [beating Cape Town Spurs 3-0 in the Premiership at Loftus last week].

“And it is just in the two group stage matches where we struggled a bit. But it happens in football. Football is not a high-scoring game anyway by nature.

“But we will continue to create the chances, we’ve got some very good players and we will take the opportunities.”

Mokwena is impressed with Pyramids' balance in their side. He expects a more attacking Pyramids, spurred by the intelligent playmaking of Ramadan Sobhi and hard running of Bafana Bafana striker Fagrie Lakay, to be far more attacking in Cairo than the defensive combination that snatched a draw in Pretoria with 10 men.

Pyramids, presently in second place in the Egyptian Premier League to Al Ahly, also look set to start dangerous winger Mostafa Fathi, who made an impression off the bench at Loftus.

READ MORE:

Percy Tau’s Al Ahly edged by Fluminense in Club World Cup semis

Jhon Arias and John Kennedy scored in the second half to give Brazilian side Fluminense a hard-fought 2-0 win over Egypt's Al Ahly in their Club ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Sundowns out to scale Pyramids in Cairo in battle to control Group A

Mamelodi Sundowns will target maximum points against Pyramids FC in a bid not only to secure a spot in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals, but ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Riveiro hails Pirates’ ‘best 45-minutes away’ and signs of consistency

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro hailed his team's “best 45-minutes in an away game” that clinched a 2-1 DStv Premiership win against Lamontville ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Kimvuidi strike sees Orlando Pirates blunt Arrows in Durban heat

In no way a model of consistency this season, Orlando Pirates would have been pleased to go to a sixth DStv Premiership match unbeaten and fifth win ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I have lost everything’: former Bafana, Sundowns star Lerato Chabangu opens up about falling on hard times

Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Moroka Swallows star midfielder Lerato ‘Ace’ Chabangu has opened up about ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wilder says Joshua’s promoters don’t want to lose their ‘cash cow’ Sport
  2. Cheetahs stun Bok-laden Sharks in Challenge Cup Rugby
  3. 'He is like a young brother,’ says Chiefs boss Motaung as they offer help to ... Soccer
  4. Liverpool held to draw by Man Utd in drab affair at Anfield Soccer
  5. Liverpool condemn damage to Manchester United bus Soccer

Latest Videos

South African ex-President Jacob Zuma has denounced the ANC and pledged to vote ...
Riveiro: 'Pirates played their best away 45 minutes of the season'