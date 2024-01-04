Advantage Man City as title rivals lose star players to Afcon, Asia Cup

Manchester City could have an advantage in the Premier League title race through January as their rivals face up to losing key players to the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) and Asia Cup.

As the Premier League emerges from a frantic set of festive fixtures with only six points separating the top five, managers will be busy drawing up contingency plans.

Some are likely to deem it necessary to dip in to the transfer market to make up for the loss of some top performers.

But while Liverpool will lose Egyptian Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur will have to make do without South Korea's Son Heung-min, champions Manchester City will be unaffected.

City manager Pep Guardiola does not have a single player jetting off to either the Ivory Coast or Qatar for the continental tournaments that start on January 13 and January 12 respectively and run for almost a month.