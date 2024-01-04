Soccer

Advantage Man City as title rivals lose star players to Afcon, Asia Cup

Arsenal to lose Elneny, Partey and Tomiyasu and Liverpool lose Salah

04 January 2024 - 08:45 By Martyn Herman
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's fourth goal from the penalty spot in their Premier League win against Newcastle United at Anfield on Monday.
Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's fourth goal from the penalty spot in their Premier League win against Newcastle United at Anfield on Monday.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Manchester City could have an advantage in the Premier League title race through January as their rivals face up to losing key players to the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) and Asia Cup.

As the Premier League emerges from a frantic set of festive fixtures with only six points separating the top five, managers will be busy drawing up contingency plans.

Some are likely to deem it necessary to dip in to the transfer market to make up for the loss of some top performers.

But while Liverpool will lose Egyptian Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur will have to make do without South Korea's Son Heung-min, champions Manchester City will be unaffected.

City manager Pep Guardiola does not have a single player jetting off to either the Ivory Coast or Qatar for the continental tournaments that start on January 13 and January 12 respectively and run for almost a month.

Leaders Liverpool, who head Aston Villa by three points after their win over Newcastle United on Monday, will wave goodbye to Salah who, with 14 goals, is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season with City's Erling Haaland.

They will also be missing combative midfielder Wataru Endo who will join up with Japan.

“It's a bit of a shame how he found his feet and now he goes to the Asian Cup,” manager Juergen Klopp said.

Surprise title challengers Villa will only lose squad player Bertrand Traore to Burkina Faso. Fourth-placed Arsenal will be harder hit with Mohamed Elneny (Egypt), Thomas Partey (Ghana) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan) all heading off for an unspecified amount of time, depending on the progress of their nations.

Tottenham have been bedevilled by injuries in the last couple of months and now manager Ange Postecoglou will have to adapt to captain Son, who has scored 12 league goals, representing South Korea. Tottenham also lose midfielder Yves Bissouma to Mali while Pape Sarr, who was injured against Bournemouth on Sunday, is part of Senegal's squad.

Resurgent West Ham, who are in sixth place, will be hampered by the loss key Ghanian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Manchester United's under-pressure manager Erik Ten Hag could do without losing Andre Onana (Cameroon), Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) and Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) as he tries to turn around what has been a dreadful season so far.

At the other end of the table, Nottingham Forest are the worst hit as they prepare to make do without six players for the next few weeks including Ivory Coast trio Serge Aurier, Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare.

Struggling Brentford will be without midfielders Saman Ghoddos (Iran) and Frank Onyeka (Nigeria) along with striker Yoane Wissa (Democratic Republic of Congo).

The Premier League takes a breather this weekend with the FA Cup third round taking precedence while all clubs will have one of the two next weekends off in a mini-winter break.

By that stage the group stages of the Afcon and Asia Cup will be virtually over, meaning some players may be heading back. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Bafana coach Broos admits ‘mistake’ on Themba Zwane, one of the best players he’s coached

Hugo Broos has admitted he made a mistake overlooking Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane at the start of the Bafana Bafana coach's tenure, saying he ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Bafana’s injury-hit opponents Mali name two newcomers in Afcon squad

Injury-hit Mali have named uncapped Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Boubacar Traore and Lorient striker Sirine Doucoure in their squad for this ...
Sport
18 hours ago

‘We’re dealing with a human tragedy’: Kompany ecstatic Foster is enjoying football again

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is delighted to see the progress made in battling mental health by Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, who the former ...
Sport
1 day ago

Salah’s second-half turnaround no surprise: Klopp after Liverpool beat Newcastle

Nobody should be surprised Mohamed Salah was able to recover from missing a penalty to score twice in a 4-2 victory over Newcastle United on Monday ...
Sport
2 days ago

Birmingham City sack manager Wayne Rooney amid winless run

Wayne Rooney has been dismissed as the manager of Birmingham City after less than three months in the role, the second-tier Championship club said on ...
Sport
1 day ago

YEARENDER | Saudis ready to play long game to realise football dream

A seismic year for soccer in Saudi Arabia witnessed the turbocharging of its domestic league with expensive foreign superstars, an audacious bid to ...
Sport
2 days ago

After landmark World Cup, more sponsors keen on women’s sport in 2024

A gender-equal Olympic Games next year will coincide with increasing sponsorship opportunities for female athletes, experts say, after the Women's ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Even Ashwell Prince has never seen Newlands play like this Soccer
  2. Lions wary of Sharks despite coastal team being bottom feeders in the URC Rugby
  3. Proteas, India bleed 23 wickets as Newlands is left to ponder ‘what just ... Cricket
  4. Johnson wants to make Chiefs’ strikers better rather than buying more Soccer
  5. Proteas win toss and bat, Stubbs makes his debut at Newlands Cricket

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...