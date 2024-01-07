Sport

SABC backers pay R50m for Afcon broadcast rights

Broadcaster backed by Hollywood Bets and McDonald’s to ensure South Africans can watch the biennial showpiece

07 January 2024 - 00:00
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

Two companies came to the rescue — to the tune of about R50m — to ensure that the SABC secured broadcast rights that will enable South Africans to watch the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) soccer matches...

