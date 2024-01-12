“It was never the club’s intention to find ourselves in this position. As a club, it is not as if we didn’t put diesel in the bus for players not to go to the stadium.
'What players did was unacceptable' — Swallows embark on internal DC process
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Moroka Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa is relieved the disciplinary matter with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has ended after they were fined R1m and lost six points for failing to honour DStv Premiership fixtures in December.
The Dube Birds were punished for failing to honour matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows and Mogashoa is embarking on an internal disciplinary process against the players.
Of the R1m fine, R600,000 is suspended for 24 months on condition they are not found guilty of the same offence.
“I am glad this PSL matter has come and gone, but we are embarking on our own internal processes,” he said.
“The players must see this is a serious matter. It is not us being funny by charging them for failing to attend training or to arrive for a match. We were also charged by the league.
“We pleaded guilty and the league confirmed we were guilty by removing the points and fining us. This shows it is a serious matter and for the players not to think this is a serious matter, I don’t know how they can even think like that.”
Mogashoa said it was never their intention not to honour the fixtures.
“It was never the club’s intention to find ourselves in this position. As a club, it is not as if we didn’t put diesel in the bus for players not to go to the stadium.
“It is the players who said they are not going to a match until they are paid their December salaries. And this thing of saying we owe salaries is not true, it was the December salaries they wanted and we said they will get [it] at the end of the month.
“There is a disciplinary process in the club, the league charged the club and the club has charged the players. The club is just a name, it is the players that make the club.
“ Their disciplinary committee (DC) hearing is on Friday and we should know what is going on by Monday.
“They [players] face serious charges of failing to attend training or a club function and failure to arrive at a match. I don’t know how the DC chairperson and prosecutor are going to rule in this matter, but whatever ruling they make I am going to accept.
“Players brought the club, league and sponsors into disrepute. What they did was unacceptable. We will have to wait for the ruling to see which way it is going to go, there may be some who are not coming back.
“Others are on the last six months of their contracts and they can sign pre-contracts elsewhere. We have put measures in place now, once bitten twice shy. It was not an issue of players striking because Swallows owed them past salaries, They were striking because they wanted [the] month's salary earlier.”
