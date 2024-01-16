Soccer

Mvala included in Bafana’s starting line-up for Afcon opener against Mali

16 January 2024 - 21:34
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mothobi Mvala has been included in Bafana Bafana's starting line-up for their Afcon opener against Mali on Tuesday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included defender Mothobi Mvala in the starting line-up for Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Mali at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Tuesday night.

The strong Mamelodi Sundowns defender was cleared at the eleventh hour ahead of the team's departure to Ivory Coast after a groin injury he picked up at training. 

Elsewhere, Broos went with goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams, who did not take part in team’s training camp in Stellenbosch with a niggle injury, to play behind the defence of Aubrey Modiba, Mvala, Xulu and Khuliso Mudau. 

In the midfield, Broos has put faith in Thapelo Maseko, Sphephelo Sithole, kingpin Teboho Mokoena and Percy Tau while Evidence Makgopa and influential Themba Zwane will lead the attack. 

Bafana: Williams, Modiba, Mvala, Xulu, Mudau, Maseko, Sithole, Mokoena, Tau, Makgopa, Zwane. 

Substitutes: Mothwa, Mobbie, Mashego, Appollis, Adams, Monare, Lepasa, Kekana, Sibisi, Mayambela, Goss, Morema.

 

