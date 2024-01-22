Bafana bring Namibia to their knees, get Afcon campaign back on track

Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign is back on track.

This after South Africa annihilated Namibia 4-0 in the Cosafa derby played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo in Ivory Coast on Sunday.

Bafana needed to win the match at all costs after they kicked off the Afcon on a poor note, going down 2-0 to Mali.

The South Africans may have not enjoyed a lot of possession in the game, but their plan to catch Namibia on counter attacks worked perfectly.

Themba Zwane scored a brace while Percy Tau and Thapelo Maseko, who played off the bench, finished the match with a goal each.

The victory took Bafana to second place in group E with three points, one behind Mali. SA will play Tunisia, who are bottom of the table, in their final match in the group.