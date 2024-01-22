Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes South Africa ticked a few boxes with their convincing win over Namibia as the Belgian tactician shifts focus to Tunisia.
Bafana thumped neighbours Namibia 4-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo in Ivory Coast on Sunday.
Goals from Themba Zwane, who netted a brace, Percy Tau from the penalty spot and Thapelo Maseko, who scored off the bench, helped get Bafana’s campaign back on track.
Broos’ men had kicked off their campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat and were subjected to harsh criticism by supporters back home.
The coach said the victory over the Cosafa rivals was a result of a proper studying of the opponent and his players being able to follow the technical team’s instructions to a tee.
“We knew we had to win the game today to have some chance of going to the group stages, so we were a little nervous at the beginning of the game,” Broos said after the match.
“But we settled more and more after we scored the first goal.
“We played a good game (after doing) a good analysis of the opponent. We showed the players where the weaknesses were and where their strongest points were.
“They are very dangerous with long balls, very dangerous, so we trained on (how to deal with them), and they were not so dangerous today (Sunday),” he said.
Hugo Broos says Bafana’s victory over Namibia is a huge confidence booster ahead of Tunisia
Image: Segun Ogunfeyitimi/Gallo Images
Broos said the performance against Namibia serves as a confidence booster ahead of their final match of the group stages against Tunisia, who need a win to stand a chance of going through.
After two outings, the Tunisians are at the bottom of group E with a single point. They are three points behind top of the table Mali and two points behind South Africa and the Brave Warriors of Namibia.
Another box ticked by Bafana was being able to score as many goals as possible in case it all comes down to goal difference in deciding which sides proceed to the round of 16.
“We played a very good game and got a good win, which is very important for goal difference. Now we have a boost in confidence ahead of the game on Wednesday against a very strong opponent,” Broos said.
“And an opponent who must win that game to remain in the tournament here in Ivory Coast.
“We will prepare the team very well and hope we are ready on Wednesday.”
The match against Tunisia will be played at the venue in Korhogo (7pm, South African time).
