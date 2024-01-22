Soccer

POLL | Are you backing Bafana Bafana after their Afcon win?

22 January 2024 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
Bafana Bafana players Khuliso Mudau, left, and Themba Zwane during the Africa Cup of Nations match against Namibia at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly on January 21 2024 in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.
Image: Segun Ogunfeyitimi/Gallo Images

The hopes of South African soccer fans seem to have been restored after Bafana Bafana's emphatic win  against Namibia on Sunday.

The national team's bid to win the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) was back on track when they thrashed Namibia 4-0 in the Cosafa derby played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.

South Africa needed to win the match after they kicked off the Afcon on a poor note, going down 2-0 to Mali.     

The team's ball possession was lacking during the game, but their plan to catch Namibia on counter attacks worked perfectly.     

Themba Zwane scored a brace while Percy Tau and Thapelo Maseko, who played off the bench, finished the match with a goal each.     

The victory took Bafana to second place in group E with three points, one behind Mali. South Africa will play Tunisia, who are bottom of the table, in their final match in the group.     

Fans on social media encouraged the national team to continue its winning path and go all the way to the final.

Support for Bafana Bafana has not been at its highest due to the team's unimpressive performances in recent years.

TimesLIVE

