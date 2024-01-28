Soccer
Afcon 2023: Hope Mudau, Mvala will be fit for clash
Broos says defenders are being treated around the clock to ensure they are match-ready for Tuesday’s crucial game against Morocco
28 January 2024 - 00:00
Bafana Bafana’s medical team is pulling out all the stops to ensure Mothobi Mvala and Khuliso Mudau are in fine fettle in time for the crucial Afcon 2023 last-16 clash against Morocco on Tuesday...
