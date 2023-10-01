Soccer

WATCH | ‘TV is boring without Robert Marawa’: Ex-Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu

01 October 2023 - 15:11
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates player Jabu Mahlangu.
Image: Masi Losi

Outspoken former Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu has lamented how “boring” the presentation of football on TV has become in the absence of heavyweight broadcaster Robert Marawa. 

Mahlangu, who also turned out for Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, aired his views on his Instagram page. 

“Shuffle” also served as a SuperSport TV football pundit after retiring from playing.

“I didn’t want to say it, but now I have to say it: TV is boring without Robert Marawa,” Mahlangu said. 

“Sports on TV, at least for me personally, with all due respect to the current presenters but without Robert Marawa we need to be honest, football is boring. 

“These people are so boring, Hayi Khona! Madluphuthu [Marawa’s alias] grootman, I salute you.” 

Veteran broadcaster Marawa has been off the small screen since being sacked through an SMS by SuperSport a few hours before his Thursday Night Live with Marawa show in 2019. 

Marawa has also been shown the exit door twice by the SABC, with his last sacking from radio in 2021, ending the airing of his hugely popular Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

He now presents MSW on 947, digitally on SowetanLIVE, and on Arena Holdings' radio stations Vuma FM in KwaZulu-Natal and Rise FM in Mpumalanga.

