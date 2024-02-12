Kings of Africa: Elephants charge to Afcon title against Nigeria
They sang incessantly for the duration of the match and beat the drums loud to create deafening noise that shook this stadium to its foundations.
The Elephants stomped their authority to win their third Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) trophy with a 2-1 win over regional rivals Nigeria here in Abidjan on Sunday night in what turned out to be a highly entertaining match.
Ivory Coast were stunned in the first half by the opening goal from inspirational Nigerian captain William Troost-Ekong but the hosts responded strongly with two goals from Franck Kessie and poster boy Sébastien Haller.
For Nigeria, it was a huge disappointment as they played good football throughout the tournament and actually beat Ivory Coast during the group stages who had problems at that time.
For Haller, who scored the winner in the late stages, this was a remarkable comeback as just over a year ago he was diagnosed with cancer and lay in hospital with his career in the balance.
It is the same for Ivory Coast as a collective as they somehow made it to this final despite having been on the brink of an embarrassing elimination after the group stages, only progressing as one of the four third best finishers.
With this victory, Ivory Coast got revenge as they lost 1-0 to the Super Eagles group stages at this same venue that carries just over 60,000 people who created a carnival atmosphere on Sunday.
Before the match, Ivory Coast legends Didier Drogba and Gadji Celi presented the trophy to the field to thunderous applause from the partisan full house that painted this venue orange.
These were emotional renditions of the national anthems but it was Ivory Coast’s L'Abidjanaise that obviously received the most applause as the locals spurred their players on.
Ivory Coast were playing in the final for the first time since 2015 when they beat regional rivals Ghana on penalties at Equatorial Guinea and they have not delivered the third title to the soccer mad nation.
For Nigeria, it was their first time in the final since they beat Burkina Faso 1-0 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in 2013 under the guidance of legendary and late coach Stephen Keshi.
Ivory Coast settled first in the match and created the most notable chances with Sébastien Haller, Simon Adingra and veteran attacker Max Gradel being a nuisance for Nigeria.
As the match progressed, Nigeria found their feet as Samuel Chakueze, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman started to threaten the Ivory Coast defence that was marshalled by Kouakou Kassounou and Obite Ndicka.
A major talking point occurred after 27 minutes when referee Dahane Beita of Mauritania warned Nigeria coach José Peseiro with a yellow card for what looked like foul language.
A few minutes later, Ivory Coast broke free with a breathtaking attacking move that resulted in Adingra’s close range shot parried away for safety by alert Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.
Nigeria opened the scoring through their inspirational captain William Ekong pouncing a header from a corner kick, but the opener did not dampen the spirits of the Ivory Coast supporters who upped the volume to motivate their players after 38 minutes.
This was Ekong’s third goal of the tournament after he kissed the back of the net in wins over selfsame Ivory Coast in their meeting during the group stages and against South Africa in the semifinal.
On the stroke of half time, Osimhen went down on the side of the field with what looked like a thigh problem but he was able to carry on to the break where he received further medical attention.
Kessie equalised with a thunderous header after 62 minutes after the Nigerian defence was caught flat. This erupted the venue that was refurbished for this tournament and threw the game wide open.
Then Haller scored the winner after 81 minutes to start nationwide wide celebrations in this soccer mad country.