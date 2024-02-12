Kings of Africa: Elephants charge to Afcon title against Nigeria

Ivory Coast were stunned in the first half by the opening goal from inspirational Nigerian captain William Troost-Ekong but the hosts responded strongly with two goals from Franck Kessie and poster boy Sébastien Haller.

For Nigeria, it was a huge disappointment as they played good football throughout the tournament and actually beat Ivory Coast during the group stages who had problems at that time.

For Haller, who scored the winner in the late stages, this was a remarkable comeback as just over a year ago he was diagnosed with cancer and lay in hospital with his career in the balance.

It is the same for Ivory Coast as a collective as they somehow made it to this final despite having been on the brink of an embarrassing elimination after the group stages, only progressing as one of the four third best finishers.