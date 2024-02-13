POLL | Will you go to the airport to give Bafana Bafana a heroes’ welcome?

As Bafana Bafana fans await their return home after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament, it remains to be seen how many will be at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the national team when it lands on Wednesday.
If you are an early riser, coach Hugo Broos and his team are expected to land at the airport as early as 4am.
The South African Football Association (Safa), in collaboration with the department of sports, arts & culture, is said to be making plans for the reception to take place at a more convenient time.
Bafana, which reached the Afcon semifinals for the first time in 24 years, losing on penalties to Nigeria, defeated the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties in Saturday's third-place playoff in Abidjan.
Supporters are expected to give the team a warm welcome when they arrive back in the country with their Afcon bronze medals.
Though not finalised, Safa spokesperson Mninawa Ntloko said Safa will communicate its plans once they are finalised.
