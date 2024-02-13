“So happy for the boys. I think we fully deserved it, just for the brotherhood we showed in these last six weeks since we’ve been together.
Watch more Bafana players' reactions below:
WATCH | Bafana players speak: ‘Brotherhood’ took SA far, says Williams
Image: Achille Ndomo Tsanga/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says the team’s “brotherhood” was the biggest factor in their bronze medal and first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal place in 24 years in Ivory Coast.
Williams, who won the Afcon’s best goalkeeper award, said in an interview with France 24 that Bafana, ranked 66th in the world and 12th in Africa going into the tournament, showed fighting spirit progressing as far as they did.
“Amazing, feeling good, happy,” said the reserved Williams, who has dealt awkwardly with the attention he has received for his exploits at the Nations Cup.
“So happy for the boys. I think we fully deserved it, just for the brotherhood we showed in these last six weeks since we’ve been together.
“I’m so proud of every member of the squad. Not many people believed in us, but we had a the sense of belief, the togetherness.
“And ja, I’m just proud to lead such a wonderful team.”
Williams kept four clean sheets in six matches in Ivory Coast. He saved an unheard-of four penalties in the shoot-tout win against Cape Verde in the quarterfinals, and two more in the shoot-out for third place against Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Williams paid tribute to Nigeria keeper Stanley Nwabili of Chippa United, who ran him closest for the Afcon keeper award with four clean sheets for the runners-up.
The Super Eagles lost 2-1 in a fittingly pulsating culmination to a superbly entertaining tournament, against the hosts and comeback kings of the Afcon, Ivory Coast, in Sunday’s final in Abidjan.
Watch more Bafana players' reactions below:
