IN PICS | Soccer fans in jubilant mood as Bafana Bafana touch down at OR Tambo International Airport

14 February 2024 - 09:34 By TimesLIVE
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams greets fans as the team arrives from Afcon.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

South African soccer fans were in a jubilant mood when they welcomed coach Hugo Broos and the national team as they touched down at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Early risers were at the airport in the wee hours to welcome Bafana Bafana, who walked away with the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

A Bafana Bafana fan in full football gear ready to welcome the team back home.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Ronwen Williams greets fans.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Soccer fans share a moment at OR Tambo International Airport while they wait for Bafana Bafana's arrival.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A Bafana Bafana fan holds up a banner with the national team's name as scores flocked OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the team.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena stops for a selfie with a fan.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Bafana, who reached the Afcon semifinals for the first time in 24 years, losing on penalties to Nigeria, defeated the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties in Saturday's third-place playoff in Abidjan. 

