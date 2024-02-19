Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has challenged his players to do better after their disappointing 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against relegation-threatened Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.
Chiefs could have easily won by more than two goals but their bluntness up front saw them miss a chance to move into the league’s top five.
Johnson’s men spurned a few one-on-one opportunities against Thwihli Thwahla goalkeeper Hugo Nyame.
“It’s not the result we wanted, coming back from the break. I thought we did a lot of work in getting the team to where it is today,” said Johnson, who has steered Chiefs to five games unbeaten.
Kaizer Chiefs ‘a special team and I want us to play special football’: Cavin Johnson
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
“As you can see, the man of the match is their goalkeeper and we missed four one-on-one opportunities against him — two in the first half and two in the second half.”
Johnson felt the performance was way below par for a club of Chiefs' stature, who he said should not play like a normal club.
“I don’t think my team played well. I thought we could have played better football.
“We have to go back [to the drawing board]. The [hot] weather today was also probably not the best to play football in.
“We need to be better on the ball because we are not just a normal team. We are a special team and I want us to play special football.
“We go away with the draw and we will take the point, but we need to do better.”
Chiefs are in sixth place with 25 points from 17 Premiership matches. They are 14 points behind runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have two games in hand on Amakhosi.
The Naturena-based side switch their focus to the Nedbank Cup this weekend when they host Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC in the last 32 at FNB Stadium on Sunday (6pm).
