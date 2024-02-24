Sundowns into Caf Champions League quarterfinals with win in Mauritania

Mamelodi Sundowns have qualified for the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League for the sixth time in a row.
Sundowns beat FC Nouadhibou 2-0 at the Stade de la Capitale in Mauritania last night, with Bafana Bafana defender Grant Kekana toe-poking the first goal in the 21st minute off Marcelo Allende's free kick that the home side failed to deal with.
New Sundowns' signing Thembinkosi Lorch, formerly of Orlando Pirates, opened his account for the club in the referee's optional time, latching onto a delightful pass from Teboho Mokoena to make it 2-0 for the Brazilians
Rulani Mokoena's team will finish their Group A pool fixtures at FNB Stadium on Saturday when they host TP Mazembe of DR Cingo, the side on top of the group on goal difference and head to head.
Mazembe beat Egyptian side Pyramids FC 3-0 earlier on Saturday to ensure they remain on top of the group on 10 points alongside Sundowns.
Mokwena started the match with five of the 10 Sundowns players – Ronwen Williams, Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Themba Zwane and Mokoena – who were part of the Bafana Bafana team that played in the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
Kekana ensured his team went to the break leading after he was left unmarked by a team that has struggled in this competition and will finish third if they win their last match against Pyramids on Saturday.
Sundowns dominated possession and could have gone to the break leading 3-0 if Mokoena and Peter Shalulile took the chances they had.
The second half saw Sundowns pressing for more goals and they were unlucky to see Lucas Riberio's strike ruled offside in the 80th minute.
Lorch though made sure Sundowns went home with a comfortable victory after rounding the goalkeeper.
Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Petro de Luanda of Angola and Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast are the other sides who will play the last round, having confirmed their place in the last eight.
FC Nouadhibou (0) 0
Mamelodi Sundowns (1) 2
Scorers: Grant Kekana (21m); Thembinkosi Lorch (90+2m)
Sundowns into Caf Champions League quarterfinals with win in Mauritania
Image: BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns have qualified for the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League for the sixth time in a row.
Sundowns beat FC Nouadhibou 2-0 at the Stade de la Capitale in Mauritania last night, with Bafana Bafana defender Grant Kekana toe-poking the first goal in the 21st minute off Marcelo Allende's free kick that the home side failed to deal with.
New Sundowns' signing Thembinkosi Lorch, formerly of Orlando Pirates, opened his account for the club in the referee's optional time, latching onto a delightful pass from Teboho Mokoena to make it 2-0 for the Brazilians
Rulani Mokoena's team will finish their Group A pool fixtures at FNB Stadium on Saturday when they host TP Mazembe of DR Cingo, the side on top of the group on goal difference and head to head.
Mazembe beat Egyptian side Pyramids FC 3-0 earlier on Saturday to ensure they remain on top of the group on 10 points alongside Sundowns.
Mokwena started the match with five of the 10 Sundowns players – Ronwen Williams, Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Themba Zwane and Mokoena – who were part of the Bafana Bafana team that played in the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
Kekana ensured his team went to the break leading after he was left unmarked by a team that has struggled in this competition and will finish third if they win their last match against Pyramids on Saturday.
Sundowns dominated possession and could have gone to the break leading 3-0 if Mokoena and Peter Shalulile took the chances they had.
The second half saw Sundowns pressing for more goals and they were unlucky to see Lucas Riberio's strike ruled offside in the 80th minute.
Lorch though made sure Sundowns went home with a comfortable victory after rounding the goalkeeper.
Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Petro de Luanda of Angola and Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast are the other sides who will play the last round, having confirmed their place in the last eight.
FC Nouadhibou (0) 0
Mamelodi Sundowns (1) 2
Scorers: Grant Kekana (21m); Thembinkosi Lorch (90+2m)
READ MORE
Ramović drops F-bombs describing call with Mokwena, alleges Sundowns boss lied
Pirates in Nedbank Cup's last 16 after beating amateurs Crystal Lake 6-0
Banyana one step closer to Paris Olympics after thrashing Tanzania 3-0
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos