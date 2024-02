Man City’s Grealish must hit ground running after injury return: Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish must quickly find his rhythm upon his return from injury to force his way back into the Premier League club's starting line-up, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Grealish was a crucial player in City's treble-winning campaign last season, but his performances have been underwhelming with three goals in 26 games in all competitions this season.

The England international has not featured for City since picking up a groin injury in a 3-1 Champions League victory at FC Copenhagen earlier this month, and was left on the bench in a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

“He is the same player, he has the same manager, and the way we play has not changed,” Guardiola told reporters on Monday ahead of City's FA Cup fifth round clash against Luton Town.