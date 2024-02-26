“That shone through in the post-match celebrations, as Klopp, his staff and the players stood in front of the travelling Kop to join a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.
WATCH | Stirring rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ after Liverpool win at Wembley
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
The Liverpool squad and technical staff lined up for a stirring rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone with their supporters after the club won the League Cup through Virgil van Dijk's last-gasp extra-time goal in Sunday's final at Wembley Stadium.
The website ThisisAnfield.com reported: “After clinching the Carabao Cup in dramatic fashion by beating Chelsea 1-0 at the death, Juergen Klopp joined his Liverpool players to sing You’ll Never Walk Alone.
“It was an afternoon that will go down in the history of Klopp’s storied reign, with an injury-hit side battling through to lift the Carabao Cup.
“With 11 senior players out and Ryan Gravenberch joining with an ankle problem midway through the first half, it was with a side of fringe figures and youngsters.
“After over two hours of football at Wembley, Virgil van Dijk headed home for the second time — this time, not ruled out — to seal a 1-0 victory over Chelsea.
“The first of hopefully four trophies in Klopp’s final season in charge, it was a poignant triumph for Liverpool.
