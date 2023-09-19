Soccer

WATCH | Huge crowds mob Cristiano Ronaldo in Iran

19 September 2023 - 10:23 By Shady Amir
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Iranian supporters of Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo cheer next to his club's bus in front of their hotel in Tehran on Monday. Al-Nassr meet FC Persepolis on Tuesday in their AFC Champions League group E match. Due to the crowd gathered around the Al-Nassr hotel, the canceled its training in Tehran.
Iranian supporters of Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo cheer next to his club's bus in front of their hotel in Tehran on Monday. Al-Nassr meet FC Persepolis on Tuesday in their AFC Champions League group E match. Due to the crowd gathered around the Al-Nassr hotel, the canceled its training in Tehran.
Image: EPA/Mohammadreza Bolandi/Backpagepix

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo received a warm reception in Iran on Monday, in the first visit of a Saudi team to Iran since 2016 ahead of the beginning of the group stage of the Asian Champions League.

Al-Nassr face Iranian side Persepolis in group E on Tuesday, while Qatari side Al-Duhail play Istiklol Dushanbe of Tajikistan.

The streets were crowded with fans who raised welcome banners and pictures of Ronaldo upon the arrival of the Saudi Arabian team in Iran after the restoration of relations between the two countries.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced that matches between Saudi and Iranian teams would be held on a home-and-away basis after the agreement of the two local federations.

Matches had been played on neutral territory since 2016 because strained diplomatic ties between the two countries meant Saudi nationals were not permitted to travel to Iran.

Supporters invaded the team's hotel despite attempts by security personnel to prevent them.

The fans chanted Ronaldo's name, with children and women carrying pictures of the Portugal captain.

Al-Nassr posted several photos of Ronaldo receiving a luxurious handmade Iranian carpet from Persepolis supporters.

“Mr. Cristiano Ronaldo, welcome to Iran. A token of appreciation, an original hand-woven piece of art made by Iranian artists to commemorate your presence in Iran, on behalf of Persepolis's fans,” the fans wrote.

Children wore Al-Nassr and Portugal shirts bearing Ronaldo’s name and number, and some fans performed the famous celebration of the former Real Madrid player.

The Saudi Pro League has become an attractive destination for Europe-based players since Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Saudis outdo Europe in soccer spend

Saudi Pro League (SPL) clubs have splurged $957m (about R18bn) on players in the close season transfer window, according to analysis from Deloitte ...
Business Times
1 week ago

Sadio Mané joins Saudi side Al-Nassr from Bayern

Bayern Munich's Senegal forward Sadio Mane has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr after one season with the Bundesliga champions, both clubs said ...
Sport
1 month ago

A spectacular all-star showdown

The financial pulling power of the Saudi Pro League sets it as a desirable destination for stars to dazzle while earning jaw dropping salaries.
Sport
1 month ago

Saudi league better than MLS: Ronaldo seems to take dig at Messi

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remains intact even with the football stars now plying their trade in different continents.
Sport
2 months ago

Iron Duke recalls young Pitso bursting into his office to show his credentials

Orlando Pirates and Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza has reminisced meeting with an audacious, far younger Pitso Mosimane more than two ...
Sport
1 week ago

‘I’ve never lost my first match’: Pitso happy he’s back on track in UAE

Despite Pitso Mosimane enduring an unusual start at Al Wahda FC, the South African coach is confident he is on the right track to achieve the high ...
Sport
1 week ago

How do you buy a player without a price?: Mosimane slams Sundowns over Sirino

Pitso Mosimane has criticised Mamelodi Sundowns for the way in which it has handled a transfer request by Gastón Sirino. The Uruguayan midfielder is ...
Sport
1 week ago

Mosimane sends complaint to Fifa over contract, unpaid salary at Al-Ahli

Pitso Mosimane has sent an official complaint to Fifa over six months' unpaid salary from previous club Al-Ahli Saudi FC, according to reports in the ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. WATCH | Huge crowds mob Cristiano Ronaldo in Iran Soccer
  2. WATCH | Assist and red card for Lyle Foster as Burnley get first EPL draw Soccer
  3. Etzebeth set for Paris run against Ireland, Pollard stays out Sport
  4. WXV tournament gold for SA women’s rugby: Boks coach Louis Koen Sport
  5. Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro humbled by Irvin Khoza’s praises Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian president as they seek to deepen economic ties ...
Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant