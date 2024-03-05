WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs teen Duba scores thing of beauty to blunt Arrows

Duba’s goal saw Chiefs find the back of the net for the first time in 2024, and would have lifted the mood at Amakhosi after a Nedbank Cup last 32 exit at the hands of first division Milford FC, buoying Chiefs for their big Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB on Saturday (3.30pm).

This season, Duba played just a minute in Chiefs’ 0-0 league draw against Royal AM then impressed with 34 minutes off the bench in Amakhosi’s dull 0-0 draw against Moroka Swallows at FNB on Saturday. He played five league matches and one cup game in 2022-23 after his promotion in January 2023.

Duba revealed his battles of last campaign ahead of Tuesday night’s match, during which he lost his mother.

The result saw Chiefs remain in sixth place.