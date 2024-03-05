Soccer

WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs teen Duba scores thing of beauty to blunt Arrows

05 March 2024 - 21:44 By Sports Staff
Wandile Duba of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal with teammates in their DStv Premiership match against Lamontville Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Teen Kaizer Chiefs forward Wandile Duba scored a stunning first senior goal that brought his team a 1-0 DStv Premiership win against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old Chiefs youth product was playing in just his third Premiership match this season as he gave Chiefs an 11th-minute lead at FNB Stadium.

Pule Mmodi stole the ball in midfield in front of the area and picked out Duba lurking on the left. The youngster cut onto his right foot and curled a sumptuous strike from a metre outside the box past stranded Arrows goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana and in at the top-right corner.

Duba’s goal saw Chiefs find the back of the net for the first time in 2024, and would have lifted the mood at Amakhosi after a Nedbank Cup last 32 exit at the hands of first division Milford FC, buoying Chiefs for their big Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB on Saturday (3.30pm).

This season, Duba played just a minute in Chiefs’ 0-0 league draw against Royal AM then impressed with 34 minutes off the bench in Amakhosi’s dull 0-0 draw against Moroka Swallows at FNB on Saturday. He played five league matches and one cup game in 2022-23 after his promotion in January 2023.

Duba revealed his battles of last campaign ahead of Tuesday night’s match, during which he lost his mother.

The result saw Chiefs remain in sixth place.

