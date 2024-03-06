Drama as Pirates held by last-placed Spurs ahead of Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates missed a chance to move to second place in the DStv Premiership when they lost concentration and gave away another DStv Premiership point to bottom-placed rookies Cape Town Spurs.

But Pirates will be aggrieved of being denied a penalty in the last minute of their 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night as striker Zakhele Lepas was fouled inside the area but the referee waved play on.

The match ended in some drama as the two coaches, Spaniard Jose Riveiro of Pirates and German Ernst Middendorp of Spurs, seemed to nearly come to blows as they argued over the decision.

Relebogile Mofokeng's superb 13th-minute strike seemed to have secured Bucs the spoils but Spurs' Tanzanian-born midfielder Gadiel Kamagi cancelled Bucs' lead with a scorcher 14 minutes from time after receiving a delightful pass from fellow substitute Bradley Ralani.