Soccer

PSG’s Mbappé dismisses talk of rift with Enrique after Sociedad win

06 March 2024 - 09:15 By Reuters
Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappé celebrates with coach Luis Enrique after their Uefa Champions League last 16 second leg win against Real Sociedad at Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain on Tuesday night.
Image: Reuters/Vincent West

Kylian Mbappé said he has “no problems" with manager Luis Enrique after playing the full 90 minutes for Paris St-Germain on Tuesday for the first time since February 14, the forward scoring both goals in their 2-1 Champions League win at Real Sociedad.

The France captain, who scored either side of half time to help PSG to a 4-1 aggregate win and reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021, informed the Ligue 1 club last month that he would leave them as a free agent at the end of the season.

Mbappé came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Nantes last month and was substituted in PSG's last two Ligue 1 matches, both of which ended in draws.

“I always want to play in the Champions League — it is a very important competition. I could never be a player who hides," Mbappé told broadcaster Canal Plus on Tuesday.

“My relationship with the coach is good. There is no problem even if people might think that there is. I have many issues but the coach is not one of them."

Asked about Mbappé's substitutions in recent games, manager Luis Enrique told Canal Plus: “Kylian will score 50 goals, make 25 assists with any coach, any team.

“Apparently, his immediate future won't be here so we'll have to test other solutions."

PSG, who advanced 4-1 on aggregate, return to Ligue 1 action on Sunday when they host Reims.

Bidding to win their first Champions League title, a disciplined PSG made the most of their chances from counter attacks, with the lightning fast Mbappé a constant menace.

He created a couple of opportunities early on before scoring the opener with a fabulous curling strike in the 15th minute.

The France captain scored again in the 56th as he took a Lee Kang-in through-ball in his stride before bursting into the box and beating the goalkeeper at his near post.

Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino netted a consolation goal in the 89th minute with a deflected strike. 

Also on Tuesday night, Bayern Munich top scorer Harry Kane struck once in either half to steer the Germans to a 3-0 win over Italy's Lazio and into the quarts with an 3-1 aggregate victory, reigniting title hopes among their fans.

Kane headed in for the lead in the 38th minute to cancel out the Lazio's first leg 1-0 advantage and then tapped in their third goal on the rebound in the 66th after Thomas Mueller's first half stoppage time effort had made it 2-0.

The win provides instant relief for coach Thomas Tuchel and his team that had won just one of their last five matches in all competitions prior to Tuesday and are 10 points off the top in the Bundesliga.

Lazio, bidding for their first quarterfinal spot in 24 years, merely managed to keep up for half an hour, finding no way back into the game once Bayern had gone in front. 

