Soccer

Middendorp says he never fought with Trapattoni, Beckenbauer after bust-up with Pirates’ Riveiro

Spurs coach says "colleagues being colleagues" non-existent in SA

07 March 2024 - 11:44
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Cape Town Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp remonstrates with the match officials as Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro looks on during DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Cape Town Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp says “colleagues being colleagues” is non-existent on South Africa.

The combustible German was referring to a near bust-up with his Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro in his last-placed team’s 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against fifth-placed Bucs at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

With a minute to go Pirates had a penalty appeal turned down when Zakhele Lepasa appeared to be fouled in the area. After the final whistle the coaches appeared close to coming to blows.

Asked about the incident, journeyman former Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp said: “Nothing. We played the game. After 101 minutes it was 1-1 — that’s all.”

Unprompted, Middendorp later came back to the question, referencing his many spells coaching in the Bundesliga in the 1990s and 2000s.

“I don’t know what it’s about but it was a fantastic time — and this is why I mention 30 years ago — when you had colleagues like [Giovanni] Trapattoni, Otto Rehhagel, Franz Beckenbauer and Juergen Klopp, where you coached in the Bundesliga with them on the side and never did something like this happen.

“I don’t know what it is, in which way, but it’s definitely [a situation] where if somebody wants a reaction then he gets it.

“Colleagues being colleagues in the soccer industry here in South Africa is non-existent, let’s be very clear and honest.”

Pirates took the lead in the 13th minute through teen Relebogile Mofokeng's superb strike. Bucs could not continue the momentum against promoted Spurs who have shown signs of a revival under Middendorp after their disastrous start to 2023-24, picking up seven points in three games. Gadiel Kamagi equalised in the 76th. 

Middendorp felt Spurs deserved a share of the spoils away against Bucs to follow his young team’s wins at home against AmaZulu (3-1) and TS Galaxy (2-0) in their return from the seven-week break for the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We definitely had our challenges particularly in the first 15 minutes and I think fully deserved trailing 1-0 to Orlando Pirates.

“Ironically after being down we started, already in the first half, to play, and found some solutions and possibilities, missing the one big chance from Ashley Cupido.

“I think with our structure and the right dynamic we have seen a good performance. To sum it up everybody contributed — [goalkeeper Neil] Boshof, [and substitutes] Bradley Ralani and Boitumelo [Radiopane].

“I think we saw excellent wingbacks on both flanks. Here and there we changed tactically, switching players into a different position. For example, at the end with Chumani [Butsaka] and Asenele [Velebayi], who started as wingers, played as a double ‘6’ to get more out of the centre.

“Definitely on our journey, chasing something impossible, we are on the way. It will take time.”

Riveiro was not asked about the spat with Middendorp, and did not want to comment on referee Eugene Mdluli’s handling of the game.

“I don’t think this is the space to analyse the referee’s performance. I have never seen the referee training with us during the week,” Pirates’ coach said.

“He’s not part of my team, and not putting excuses about some elements around, it’s something we cannot control.”

