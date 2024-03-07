Middendorp says he never fought with Trapattoni, Beckenbauer after bust-up with Pirates’ Riveiro

Cape Town Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp says “colleagues being colleagues” is non-existent on South Africa.

The combustible German was referring to a near bust-up with his Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro in his last-placed team’s 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against fifth-placed Bucs at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

With a minute to go Pirates had a penalty appeal turned down when Zakhele Lepasa appeared to be fouled in the area. After the final whistle the coaches appeared close to coming to blows.

Asked about the incident, journeyman former Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp said: “Nothing. We played the game. After 101 minutes it was 1-1 — that’s all.”

Unprompted, Middendorp later came back to the question, referencing his many spells coaching in the Bundesliga in the 1990s and 2000s.