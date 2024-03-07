Soccer

Steve Komphela back at Golden Arrows

07 March 2024 - 14:52
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Steve Komphela coaching Moroka Swallows in a DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Dobsonville Stadium. Komphela has joined Lamontville Golden Arrows as head coach.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Former Moroka Swallows, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela has returned to Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Arrows announced the return of Komphela to the Durban club, who he coached between December 2018 and October 2020, on Thursday.

Komphela left troubled Swallows on February 19 over several disagreements with the club's management about its handling of a pay dispute with the Birds' players.

“Lamontville Golden Arrows welcomes back coach Steve Komphela, who is no stranger to the club, [and to] the values and culture of the club.

“We look forward to his knowledge and guidance as we seek to finish the season strong. Welcome back Steve.”

Arrows did not make clear what will become of coach Mabhuti Khenyeza, though he is expected to assume an assistant coach role to 56-year-old Komphela.

Arrows' last win was against Swallows (3-0) on December 23. Abafana Bes'thende have lost four league and cup games in succession. 

Their win against the Birds was Arrows' lone victory in 10 DStv Premiership games, the other nine being defeats as, after a good start to the 2023-2024 campaign, the KwaZulu-Natal team have sagged to 12th place.

Komphela is expected to be on the bench when Arrows meet Polokwane City in their league game at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

The well-travelled 1990s Bafana Bafana captain and defender, who played for Chiefs and in Turkey, has also coached Free State Stars on a number of occasions, Manning Rangers, South Africa U-20, Maritzburg United, Platinum Stars and Bloemfontein Celtic.

