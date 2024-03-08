'We're going to be alright,' Pirates coach vows before Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is hoping his charges don't make the same mistakes they made in their midweek game when they tackle Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates drew 1-1 with PSL rookies Cape Town Spurs at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, giving away two vital points that would have seen the Buccaneers meeting Chiefs sitting second on the DStv Premiership table. It was the second time Pirates gave away points against bottom-placed Spurs as they also lost 3-2 against them in Cape Town early in the season.

Pirates will come to the much-awaited derby sitting in fifth spot with only one point separating them from Chiefs, a team that started 2024 much worse after losing to national first division side Milford FC in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup — a result that confirmed that Amakhosi will be ending a ninth season without silverware.

Not that Pirates are any better than Chiefs when its comes to the league, a title Pirates last won 12 years ago. Pirates' season has, once again, been made to look better by the fact that they defended the MTN8 early this season.

But other than that there's not much for Pirates to boast about when it comes to their league campaign that has seen them throwing away 27 points in 11 matches, with five defeats and six draws, including the last one against Spurs on Wednesday.

Even Chiefs will come to the Saturday derby with a better record if you just compare the past five league matches both these sides have played.

Cavin Johnson, the Chiefs' interim coach, will be excused for arriving at Soccer City with a little spring in his step as his side have collected nine points from a possible 15, while Pirates will start Saturday's derby with a record of two defeats, two draws and one victory in their last five.

It is this stat and the draw on Wednesday that has infuriated Riveiro who told the media on Thursday that his team must concentrate throughout the 90 minutes if they are to complete a double over Chiefs.

But to win Saturday's showdown, the Spaniard said Pirates must not do what they did against Spurs.

"I think we started the game [against Spurs] in the way that we were expected. We got the lead, but then there no more news about us until the last 10 minutes," said the Pirates coach.

"That's not acceptable from our side. We need to be much more consistent during the 90 minutes and not allow the opponents to feel that after 66 minutes they're still alive. That's what we did ...

"I'm sure that Saturday is going to be a different story because the motivation is different. But I think [Wednesday] was not a problem of football, but was a problem of our attitude, especially after getting the lead.

"But Saturday's game is going to be a different story. I'm sure we're not going to make the same mistakes. If we don't get the result it's not going to be because we're not fighting for it.

"We need to achieve our objective which is to play in the [Caf] Champions League next season," Riveiro replied when asked what his side would be fighting for on Saturday.

For Pirates to get what Riviero wants means they'll have to vastly improve their consistency.

Pirates' poor run in the league has let clubs like SuperSport United, Cape Town City and Stellenbosch FC believe one of them may well finish second behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and claim the second Champions league spot.

"It's much more than three points [Saturday's derby]. One of those games that will put everybody together... fans, team, players and everything. It's a nice opportunity after a poor performance [Wednesday] to show what we're capable to do on the day.

"I cannot see any better opportunity like this one. We have 48 hours to prepare ourselves and to rest. It's a pity that when we have to play the derby there's not much time to prepare for the match. But it is what it is, we're used to it and we're going to be alright on Saturday."