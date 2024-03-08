"He's been preparing himself to score goals. What better time for him if he gets an opportunity to come into the derby and score a goal. Then he will cementing his place as far as football is concerned."
Johnson says Chiefs’ teen star Duba can make a name for himself in derby
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson says teen striker Wandisile Duba can make a name for himself by getting on the scoresheet in Saturday’s DStv Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.
Duba, the 19-year-old forward promoted from Chiefs' reserves in January 2023, scored his first goal for Amakhosi to earn his team a first win in four matches in 2024 as they edged Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
"Duba has been planning this for the past three years. He's been preparing himself mentally to play in a derby, preparing himself mentally to play for Kaizer Chiefs,” Johnson said.
"He's been preparing himself to score goals. What better time for him if he gets an opportunity to come into the derby and score a goal. Then he will cementing his place as far as football is concerned."
Johnson does not believe a win in the derby might earn him a permanent position to coach the club. The former Platinum Stars and SuperSport United boss was appointed as the club's interim coach, replacing Molefi Ntseki, in October.
"The derby is not about Cavin Johnson," he said.
"Cavin Johnson will leave [at some point] and will die.
“I think it's about the legacy we create at this club we're looking to leave. If we do our job properly and go out and win the derby then it's a legacy we would have left at Kaizer Chiefs."
Chiefs are in sixth place in the Premiership going into the derby and Pirates in fifth.
