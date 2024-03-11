Soccer

Some Chiefs players from Soweto were not welcoming to those from other townships: Ndlanya

11 March 2024 - 10:16
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pollen Ndlanya, whith Abia Nale and Mandela Masango during a South African Hall of Fame Legends Lunch at FNB Stadium in November 2023.
Pollen Ndlanya, whith Abia Nale and Mandela Masango during a South African Hall of Fame Legends Lunch at FNB Stadium in November 2023.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Legendary Pollen ‘Trompies’ Ndlanya has spoken out on a phenomenon during his playing days at Kaizer Chiefs where some players from Soweto took time to embrace those from other townships or provinces. 

Ndlanya, who is from Daveyton in the East Rand, starred for Amakhosi as a deadly goalscorer during the 1990s and early 2000s before he moved to Bursaspor in Turkey, where his career continued to flourish. 

Ndlanya is one of the few players to have won the league with both Pirates and Chiefs and was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that finished third at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria. 

Legendary Pollen 'Trompies' Ndlanya takes a trip down memory lane on what was a highly successful career. He opens up playing and winning the league with both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, playing for Bafana Bafana, making a career in Turkey, the impact of Steve Komphela, friendship with Isaac 'Shakes' Kungwane and how is life after football.

“I went there and there was thing where players would tease you making it as a joke while they meant it by asking questions like, 'Isn’t there a team in Daveyton?',” Ndlanya said.

“They would ask questions like, 'Is there no Daveyton or Benoni United'. They would make those remarks but mine was to go there and play well. 

“One thing for sure, if you know your job, there is no way they can hate you. I went in there and mastered my job and scored goals and there was no way they could sabotage me, so we started becoming friends.

“I don’t want to mention names, that wouldn’t be nice, but it was also done by some of younger players from Soweto where when a player comes from another township or province they felt insecure and threatened not to pass the ball to him. 

I don’t want my players to be mice: Chiefs coach Johnson on Petersen exchange

Cavin Johnson shrugged off what seemed harsh words directed at him by reserve goalkeeper Brandon Petersen after Kaizer Chiefs’ defeat to Orlando ...
Sport
1 day ago

“But I used to tell them that this is life and this is not their team. I said to them that one day they would find the same guy elsewhere and they understood me because later I was a senior player. 

“[I would say], 'Life is too short and you don’t treat someone bad', and they understood. But the bottom line is that it happened and it also happens in any workplace where people will be jealous and do something wrong to you.

“But you just have to focus and do your job and be the best at what you do.” 

In a career spanning 1990 to 2002 Ndlanya played two stints at Chiefs and also turned out for clubs including Manning Rangers, Göztepe and Bursaspor in Turkey, AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates.

READ MORE

As legends, Kaizer and Chiefs’ bosses basked in golden memories, a stark presence lurked

The harsh reality is that the club is now a shadow of its former self, having not won a major trophy since 2015
Sport
3 months ago

Blast from the past: Bafana bounce back to beat Botswana

Today in SA sport history: February 20
Sport
2 weeks ago

‘He made history’: how Thabiso Lebitso became Pirates’ unlikely derby hero

Experience of playing and winning three cup finals in two seasons has helped form players with big-match temperaments in Buccaneers squad, says ...
Sport
17 hours ago

‘I didn’t see it’: Johnson plays down Chiefs fans’ missiles after derby defeat

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson did not condone but also shrugged off as relatively minor the cases of missile throwing by Amakhosi fans ...
Sport
5 hours ago

I don’t want my players to be mice: Chiefs coach Johnson on Petersen exchange

Cavin Johnson shrugged off what seemed harsh words directed at him by reserve goalkeeper Brandon Petersen after Kaizer Chiefs’ defeat to Orlando ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rare instance of Pirates edging Chiefs in stands made the difference: Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro could not hide his joy after becoming the second Bucs coach after Ruud Krol to complete a league double over ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Some Chiefs players from Soweto were not welcoming to those from other ... Soccer
  2. Promoters vow two-pronged court action against sport minister Kodwa Sport
  3. I don’t want my players to be mice: Chiefs coach Johnson on Petersen exchange Soccer
  4. ‘I didn’t see it’: Johnson plays down Chiefs fans’ missiles after derby defeat Soccer
  5. Safa offices raided by the Hawks over loss of R1.3m linked to Jordaan Soccer

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'