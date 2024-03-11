Some Chiefs players from Soweto were not welcoming to those from other townships: Ndlanya

“I went there and there was thing where players would tease you making it as a joke while they meant it by asking questions like, 'Isn’t there a team in Daveyton?',” Ndlanya said.

“They would ask questions like, 'Is there no Daveyton or Benoni United'. They would make those remarks but mine was to go there and play well.

“One thing for sure, if you know your job, there is no way they can hate you. I went in there and mastered my job and scored goals and there was no way they could sabotage me, so we started becoming friends.

“I don’t want to mention names, that wouldn’t be nice, but it was also done by some of younger players from Soweto where when a player comes from another township or province they felt insecure and threatened not to pass the ball to him.