Tshwane derby between Sundowns and SuperSport takes centre stage
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
A few days after a dazzling Soweto derby played in a packed stadium with President Cyril Ramaphosa in attendance, it’s time for Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United to take centre stage.
Sundowns and United lock horns in the less fancied Tshwane derby at Loftus on Tuesday (7.30pm) and they face the mammoth task of matching the action-packed 3-2 DStv Premiership win by Orlando Pirates over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
They meet on the back of contrasting results in the DStv Premiership with Sundowns having won three and drawn two of their last five matches while United have struggled with one win, one loss and three successive draws in that period.
In Sundowns, United are up against a free scoring team that have found the back of the net nine times in their last five matches and it is worth mentioning that they have only conceded one goal in this period.
Looking ahead of the clash, Sundowns defender Grant Kekana said they will have to be at their best because United have threats in every department.
“Obviously it is a derby and it’s about bragging rights and we are expecting another tough encounter. We know SuperSport are going to come out motivated considering that they haven’t won in the past three games in the league.
“They will see this as an another opportunity to get a positive result, but we have planned properly and we know what to expect from them. We are going to try our utmost to nullify their threats so that we can come out victorious.”
Kekana pointed out attackers Lyle Lakay, Bradley Grobler, Terrence Dzvukamanja as United’s main threats.
“We know that Bradley Grobler has been scoring lots of goals and he is up there with the top scorers in the league. We also know Dzvukamanja is a dangerous player with his late runs into the danger area and Lyle is deadly with his crosses.
“They have threats in a lot of areas and we will be looking to nullify and deny them too many opportunities. When it comes to derbies, form doesn’t really count for anything, it is about who wants it the most on the day and it's important that we are switched on from the first whistle.”
United captain Onismor Bhasera said they must try to keep a clean sheet, something they have failed to do in their last five league matches.
“This is a big match, it is the Tshwane derby and no one needs to be reminded about its significance. We are looking forward to it and the guys are aware that we need the points.
“You know how derbies are, the best team on the day will take it and for us is just about going out there and making sure that we work as a team and we apply ourselves very well.
“For the past few games we have been struggling to keep a clean sheet, it is important for us to do that. We have scored a few goals but right now we need to keep it tight at the back and try not to concede.
“I don't want to say we have conceded silly goals but we have let in goals that we should not have conceded and this has forced us to chase matches. We are hoping that tomorrow (Tuesday) we will keep a clean sheet.
“Things have been up and down, I think we should have collected maximum points playing at home against AmaZulu and also against Cape Town City we worked very hard and only came away with one point.”
