Hugo Broos includes Khanyisa Mayo in final Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos included Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo in his 23-man squad announced on Monday for this month's two friendlies in Algeria.

Mayo has been overlooked for some time by Broos, including in the squad that won the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast last month, despite being among the DStv Premiership's top scorers last season and this campaign.

Mayo was named in Broos's final squad after not being named in the 32-player preliminary combination announced by Broos on Friday.

Last month Broos indicated Mayo was being left out because he felt he needed to progress further in his game.

Bafana participate in the Fifa Series international friendlies pilot project in Algeria, which runs from March 18 to 26. They meet Andorra at Stade du 19 Mai 1956 in Annaba on March 21 and Algeria at Stade de Nelson Mandela in Algiers on March 26.

Kaizer Chiefs' in-form goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma and former Amakhosi defender Siyabonga Ngezana, who now turns out for FCSB in Romania, retained their places from the preliminary squad as return call-ups to the national squad.