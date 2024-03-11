Soccer

POLL | Were Kaizer Chiefs fans justified in hurling missiles to express their frustration?

11 March 2024 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs fans look dejected after their team's penalties Nedbank Cup last 32 defeat against Milford FC at FNB Stadium on February 25. File photo.
Kaizer Chiefs fans look dejected after their team's penalties Nedbank Cup last 32 defeat against Milford FC at FNB Stadium on February 25. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Disappointment when the sports team you support loses against their arch rival is normal, but throwing dangerous objects out of frustration might require a reprimand.

A handful of Kaizer Chiefs fans threw missiles at the pitch at the weekend, resulting in a police presence for coach Cavin Johnson and his team as they left the FNB Stadium.

Johnson said he did not condone but also shrugged off as relatively minor the cases of missile throwing by Amakhosi fans after their 3-2 Soweto derby defeat against Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs will hope the more serious instances of hurling objects that were directed at Johnson’s predecessor this season, Molefi Ntseki, which resulted in stiff fines from the Premier Soccer League (PSL), including some suspended penalties, are not showing a resurgence.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Rare instance of Pirates edging Chiefs in stands made the difference: Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro could not hide his joy after becoming the second Bucs coach after Ruud Krol to complete a league double over ...
Sport
1 day ago

Some Chiefs players from Soweto were not welcoming to those from other townships: Ndlanya

Legendary Pollen ‘Trompies’ Ndlanya has spoken out on a phenomenon during his playing days at Kaizer Chiefs where some players from Soweto took time ...
Sport
4 hours ago

I don’t want my players to be mice: Chiefs coach Johnson on Petersen exchange

Cavin Johnson shrugged off what seemed harsh words directed at him by reserve goalkeeper Brandon Petersen after Kaizer Chiefs’ defeat to Orlando ...
Sport
1 day ago

Orlando Pirates down Kaizer Chiefs in five-goal derby thriller

So opportune was this Soweto derby that even president Cyril Ramaphosa couldn't resist to steal time from his busy schedule to join close to 100,000 ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Some Chiefs players from Soweto were not welcoming to those from other ... Soccer
  2. Promoters vow two-pronged court action against sport minister Kodwa Sport
  3. I don’t want my players to be mice: Chiefs coach Johnson on Petersen exchange Soccer
  4. ‘I didn’t see it’: Johnson plays down Chiefs fans’ missiles after derby defeat Soccer
  5. Safa offices raided by the Hawks over loss of R1.3m linked to Jordaan Soccer

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'