Disappointment when the sports team you support loses against their arch rival is normal, but throwing dangerous objects out of frustration might require a reprimand.
A handful of Kaizer Chiefs fans threw missiles at the pitch at the weekend, resulting in a police presence for coach Cavin Johnson and his team as they left the FNB Stadium.
Johnson said he did not condone but also shrugged off as relatively minor the cases of missile throwing by Amakhosi fans after their 3-2 Soweto derby defeat against Orlando Pirates.
Chiefs will hope the more serious instances of hurling objects that were directed at Johnson’s predecessor this season, Molefi Ntseki, which resulted in stiff fines from the Premier Soccer League (PSL), including some suspended penalties, are not showing a resurgence.
POLL | Were Kaizer Chiefs fans justified in hurling missiles to express their frustration?
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Disappointment when the sports team you support loses against their arch rival is normal, but throwing dangerous objects out of frustration might require a reprimand.
A handful of Kaizer Chiefs fans threw missiles at the pitch at the weekend, resulting in a police presence for coach Cavin Johnson and his team as they left the FNB Stadium.
Johnson said he did not condone but also shrugged off as relatively minor the cases of missile throwing by Amakhosi fans after their 3-2 Soweto derby defeat against Orlando Pirates.
Chiefs will hope the more serious instances of hurling objects that were directed at Johnson’s predecessor this season, Molefi Ntseki, which resulted in stiff fines from the Premier Soccer League (PSL), including some suspended penalties, are not showing a resurgence.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Rare instance of Pirates edging Chiefs in stands made the difference: Riveiro
Some Chiefs players from Soweto were not welcoming to those from other townships: Ndlanya
I don’t want my players to be mice: Chiefs coach Johnson on Petersen exchange
Orlando Pirates down Kaizer Chiefs in five-goal derby thriller
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos