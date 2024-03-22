Makeshift Bafana held to disappointing draw by minnows Andorra

Bafana Bafana were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by European minnows Andorra during the Fifa Series international friendly match at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba, Algeria on Friday morning.
In what was an uninspiring match, Andorra walked away the happier side, considering they are the whipping boys of European football and their only positive results since the beginning of 2023 were draws against Kosovo and Belarus.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos went into the match with Nkosinathi Sibisi and Thapelo Morena the only players who were in the starting line-up in their last match against DR Congo in the third and fourth play-off at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
In goal, Broos gave a rare opportunity to Ricardo Goss and in front of him there were also outings for Tapelo Xoki and Terrence Mashego in the absence of injured Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana on the bench.
It was a new midfield combination of Thabang Monare, Goodman Mosele and Patrick Maswanganyi and the attack saw the inclusion of Elias Mokwana, Mlondi Mbanjwa and Khanyisa Mayo.
Image: Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Exciting Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng happy with his progress
Regulars Kekana, Siyanda Xulu, Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba and Themba Zwane started on the bench with Bruce Bvuma, Nyiko Mobbie, Oswin Appollis, Grant Margeman and Mihlali Mayambela.
Bafana conceded after six minutes when Goss failed to control the back pass from Sibisi and he was punished by alert Ricardo Fernandez who put the ball in the back of the net.
Bafana equalised after 25 minutes through impressive Mokwana, who showed composure in the box with a swift turn before he beat Andorra goalkeeper Antoni Gomes after he received the pass from Monare.
Bafana have a tougher assignment against Algeria on Tuesday, where Broos is expected to field a stronger starting line-up as they will be looking to return home with a win.
