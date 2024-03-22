Soccer

PSL confirm dates and venues for Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

22 March 2024 - 16:43
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Thembinkosi Lorch celebrates one of his goals with coach Rulani Mokwena in Mamelodi Sundowns' Nedbank Cup last 16 win against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday night.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Tshwane derby between University of Pretoria (Tuks) and Mamelodi Sundowns will kick-start the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal stage at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on April 12. 

On Friday, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed the clash between National First Division (NFD) side Tuks and the Brazilians will be followed on April 13 by Stellenbosch and SuperSport United at the Danie Craven Stadium and AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The last match of the round sees TS Galaxy host Chippa United Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. 

Full Fixtures 

Friday, 12 April 

University of Pretoria v Mamelodi Sundowns (Lucas Moripe Stadium, 7pm) 

Saturday, 13 April 

Stellenbosch v SuperSport United (Danie Craven Stadium, 3pm) 

AmaZulu v Orlando Pirates (Moses Mabhida Stadium, 6pm) 

Sunday, 13 April 

TS Galaxy v Chippa United (Mbombela Stadium, 3pm) 

