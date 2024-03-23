Soccer

‘I was misunderstood by coaches unable to coach’ — Xola Mlambo tells ‘Arena Sports Show’ he hasn’t retired

23 March 2024 - 09:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Xola Mlambo says he was misunderstood by most coaches as a player.
Image: VisionView

Former Orlando Pirates playmaker Xola Mlambo has spoken out about the frustrations of sometimes working with coaches who misunderstood him. 

The technically gifted footballer was comfortable on the ball and had the ability to create opportunities for teammates, and he could also be a destroyer, but there are those who insist he didn’t reach his full potential. 

Mlambo, 32, also played for Bidvest Wits, with whom he won the league in 2017 under coach Gavin Hunt. Chippa United, TS Galaxy and AmaZulu.

Despite not having played competitive football since late last year, he has not retired. 

In this eleventh episode of the Arena Sports Show, former Pirates, Wits, Chippa TS Galaxy and AmaZulu midfielder Xola Mlambo reflects on his career and answers the ‘retirement’ question.  #News www.timeslive.co.za

Mlambo named Dan “Dans” Malesela and Hunt as two of the coaches who got the best out of him. 

“I will have to agree and say at some point I felt I am being misunderstood. It is funny that when I was moving from Chippa United I had a lengthy conversation with coach Malesela. 

“He was disappointed that I was leaving the club because he still wanted to work with me, but the situation we faced at that time didn’t allow me to stay. I remember the words he said to me: ‘learn to unlearn certain things’. 

“I understood what he meant because you get other coaches who want you to play in a certain way — and if not they will say, 'he is not good for my team'. I say to a lot of people that even the tree with the most fruit, once it is planted in the wrong soil, it will not give you anything.

“They are coaches who lack the ability of coaching, I will reference Europe, where you find Sergio Busquets who no-one knew about. Someone said if you watch Barcelona play, you will never see Busquets — but if you watch Busquets play, you will see Barcelona play. 

“It goes with a bit of understanding and coaching, and I feel that as a coach you are like a teacher dealing with 20 to 30 pupils in a class. You must get the best out of all of them. 

“I was misunderstood by coaches who are unable to coach. Coach Dan is more like a father figure. I grew up without a father and he became that for me and the attachment with him is strong. He is a good coach and I think he is misunderstood as well.” 

