All to do for Sundowns and Young Africans in the second leg

Young Africans dug deep to hold Mamelodi Sundowns to a 0-0 draw during their lively Champions League quarterfinal clash at a packed Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Saturday night.

This share of the spoils in Tanzania has left this two-legged tie tantalizingly poised and they both have all to do in the second leg at Loftus on Friday where a winner must be produced.

Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi will probably the happier as ‘Yanga’ didn’t concede at home and they have an opportunity of finding the all-important away goal in Pretoria.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena will be quick to point out they have home ground advantage and history points to the fact that they are usually ruthless at Loftus or Lucas Moripe Stadium in the Champions League.