Sekhukhune beat inconsistent Pirates to move third spot on the log

Sekhukhune United have joined an array of teams scrambling to finish in the top three in the DStv Premiership with their fifth straight win.

A 2-1 success over Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night lifted the Limpopo club from sixth to third spot on the log.

Vusi Mncube and former Pirates player Linda Mntambo scored for Sekhukhune in either half to take their club’s tally to 33 points in 20 matches.

For Pirates, the loss proves how inconsistent they’ve been in the league this season as they have dropped from second to fourth spot to be level on points with Sekhukhune with nine matches to go.

Pirates still have a chance to fight for third or second spot behind runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have no challengers as they gallop to a seventh straight league title.